PensionBee to launch UK's first fossil fuel-free fund with L&G

PensionBee has this week announced it has partnered with investment giant Legal & General on plans to launch the UK's first fossil fuel-free fund.

The fund is set to launch later this year and has been developed in response to PensionBee customer feedback.

When asked, more than a third - 34 per cent - of customers said they would sacrifice some of the profitability of their pension in return for a full exclusion of oil from their portfolios.

It also comes 12 months on from a public letter to Legal & General from PensionBee chief executive Romi Savova questioning the inclusion of Shell within their climate-conscious future world fund.

PensionBee head of corporate development Clare Reilly said the fund will "finally offer consumers a practical way" to divest from oil.

"We hope this is just the start of all savers using their investments to transform the world they live in - for the better of the planet, society and their retirement," she added.

"Everyone should have control over where their money is invested [and] we are proud to be the first provider to offer a fund of this type."

The move adds to research collated by PensionBee in January which found 80 per cent of consumers want to know more about which companies their pensions are invested in, along with clearer transparency on ESG issues.

A majority of respondents across all age groups said they would prefer to balance making money in their pot with creating "positive social outcomes" and a further 16 per cent also confirmed they would advocate for "entirely removing" companies that prioritise profits over environmental, social, governance (ESG) awareness.

