Heathrow Airport inks deal with ENGIE to supply terminals with 'green gas'

The deal will see biomethane from UK anaerobic digestion producers replace fossil fuel gas supplies across all Heathrow terminals

All terminals at Heathrow will soon to be supplied with "100 per cent green" biomethane gas, after the airport inked a deal with French energy giant ENGIE to replace fossil fuel gas sources at the site.

The agreement announced today will see ENGIE supply the airport with biomethane produced by breaking down a "variety of feedstocks" from within the UK - such as food waste and crops - via anaerobic digestion (AD), the firm explained.

The biomethane is certified under the Renewable Gas Guarantees of Origin (RGGOs) Scheme as being wholly derived from anaerobic digestion, the company said, adding that the agreement represents ENGIE's "largest forward green gas contract" to date.

Heathrow Airport also has the option to purchase more biomethane gas from ENGIE via the deal if its requirement exceed its estimated needs over the contract period.

Matt Gorman, Heathrow's director of sustainability, said the biomethane deal with ENGIE would help reduce emissions compared to using natural gas derived from fossil fuels, building on the recent announcement that the airport's infrastructure has achieved carbon neutral status.

"The UK aviation industry has made a firm commitment to get to net zero by 2050, at the very latest," said Gorman. "On our journey to rapidly decarbonise every aspect of the industry, we are proud to be partnering with ENGIE to significantly remove carbon from our gas supply, a move that has also helped us to gain carbon neutral status. We urge other companies to join us in making the switch."

The green gas supply contract covers all meter points across all terminals at the airport until March 2022 and builds on an existing partnership, which has seen ENGIE supply biomethane to Heathrow's Energy Centre, as well as fossil gas to other parts of the airport.

Kevin Dibble, divisional CEO for energy supply at ENGIE UK and Ireland, said the deal "demonstrates our commitment to working with our customers to achieve their sustainability goals and help them transition to a lower carbon future".