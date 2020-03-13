O2 and SSE team up for supply chain renewables offer

Mobile operator partners with SSE Business Energy to offer its suppliers and partners chance to buy renewable energy at a reduced rate

O2 has taken a major step in support of its recently announced net zero goal, teaming up with SSE Business Energy to launch a new service that allows all O2 suppliers and business partners in Great Britain to buy renewable electricity at an exclusive reduced rate.

The scheme effectively extends O2's existing large-scale energy supply contract with SSE Business Energy, which secured the mobile operator a discounted rate for its renewable power.

The company said the move would allow suppliers and partners to demonstrate their own sustainability credentials and support O2's plans to reduce carbon emissions across its business to net zero by 2025.

"At O2, we're proud to be a responsible business - and part of this means upholding the highest environmental standards in our own supply chain," said Tracey Herald, head of partnerships and social impact at O2. "This latest project with SSE Business Energy is the perfect example of working together for good: using O2's purchasing power to give UK suppliers and partners the option to access preferential renewable electricity rates, while reducing their own carbon footprint."

The move is part of a trend that has seen a growing number of large corporates work with their suppliers to help them access green services or finance emission-saving upgrades.

Rachel McEwen, Chief Sustainability Officer at SSE, said the company was delighted to be working with O2 to offer its SSE Green tariff to their suppliers.

"From our perspective, O2 is one of the best examples of a customer demanding not only climate action but also improved sustainability credentials across their supply chain, and the promotion of SSE Green at a reduced rate will further strengthen the positive influence they can have on their suppliers," she added.

The SSE Green Electricity tariff provides 100 per cent renewable wind and hydro power that is certified by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) and independently verified by EcoAct, a Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) accredited provider.

The news comes just days after O2 announced plans to deliver a net zero mobile network by 2025, promising to ramp up its use of renewable power through its supply chain and step up investment in energy-saving measures.