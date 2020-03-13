It's time to fill the empty chair at COP26
The goal is decarbonisation, not 100 per cent renewables, and nuclear should be part of the climate equation, argue Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Grogan and Eric Ingersoll of the Energy Options Network
In the build-up to COP26 it's worth reflecting on progress made, and not made, since the Paris Agreement five years ago. Weeks after the Paris Agreement was signed, we passed the 'red line' threshold...
More news
It's time to fill the empty chair at COP26
The goal is decarbonisation, not 100 per cent renewables, and nuclear should be part of the climate equation, argue Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Grogan and Eric Ingersoll of the Energy Options Network
Coronavirus dampens 2020 outlook for clean energy and electric vehicles
BNEF downgrades growth forecasts for global solar and battery sectors this year, as markets suffer fallout from escalating pandemic
'Huge potential': EU targets throwaway culture with sweeping circular economy plan
Environmental groups and green businesses broadly welcome strategy, which aims to 'make sustainable products the norm'
SDG15: How carbon offsets are protecting forests - and changing lives
Corporate investment in carbon offsets is helping to fund a project in West Africa that is delivering on multiple Sustainable Development Goals through its protection of precious forest habitats and its services for local communities