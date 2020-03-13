It's time to fill the empty chair at COP26

The goal is decarbonisation, not 100 per cent renewables, and nuclear should be part of the climate equation, argue Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Grogan and Eric Ingersoll of the Energy Options Network

In the build-up to COP26 it's worth reflecting on progress made, and not made, since the Paris Agreement five years ago. Weeks after the Paris Agreement was signed, we passed the 'red line' threshold...