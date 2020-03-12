EDF, Kaluza, and Dimplex team up for flexible electric home heating trial

More than 100 homes fitted with smart electric storage heaters to be controlled remotely via AI software in bid to cut CO2 and bills

A green heating trial that will see more than 100 smart electric heaters in homes across the country controlled remotely in a bid to cut carbon emissions and energy bills is being carried out under a partnership announced yesterday by EDF, Kaluza, and Dimplex.

The trial will utilise over 100 internet-connected storage heaters built by appliance manufacturer Glen Dimplex Heating and Ventilation that can charge overnight using off-peak electricity when prices are at their lowest and then use the power to generate heat during the day, the firms explained.

The electric storage heating devices can also monitor local weather and home heating habits, using that information to automatically adjust in order to deliver an optimal temperature inside a building throughout the day and night, according to Dimplex.

Under the new trial, the heating systems are set to be remotely controlled via an AI platform built by Kaluza, the intelligent software arm of energy supplier OVO, which will harness EDF's electricity grid price data and live information from the heaters to optimise their performance.

By bringing together weather, historic usage, and live data from the storage heaters and the grid the firms hope to more flexibly manage each home's electricity use in order to reduce pressure on the grid and maximise the use of power when the grid's carbon output is at its lowest, curbing both carbon emissions and energy bills in the process.

Conor Maher-McWilliams, head of flexibility at Kaluza, said heating homes with fossil fuel gas would have to end in order to meet the UK's 2050 net zero target, and that flexible, electric forms of heating could provide a solution.

"Mass electrification offers great promise, but it also introduces fresh complexity into the energy system," he explained. "The only way to create an efficient and resilient grid able to handle this new demand will be through smart technologies in people's homes. This way we can intelligently spread demand throughout the day, helping to reduce grid stress, carbon emissions and energy costs."

The news follows recent calls from the National Infrastructure Commission for the deployment of flexible grid technologies to be a major priority for the government in 2020, while a separate report from the government-appointed Energy Data Taskforce said it was critical for the UK to digitise its energy system and make better use of data to optimise grid performance.

Jean-Benoit Ritz, director of innovation and blue lab at French energy giant EDF's UK business, said switching to home heating to run on low carbon electricity was "one of the most important things Britain will need to do to cut its emissions".

"At the same time, households with storage heaters can struggle to access efficient, cost-effective heat," he added. "We have to get smarter and make the most of the digital, data-driven solutions out there that can power homes with low carbon energy when it is needed. This trial is just one way that EDF is investing to accelerate the transition to low carbon heating and we are delighted to be working with Kaluza to deliver customer-focused innovation that will help us reach net zero."