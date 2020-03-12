Can the EU's Taxonomy end greenwashing in the financial sector?

  • Kirsty Gogan and Eric Ingersoll, Energy for Humanity
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Experts appointed by the EU Commission presented their final recommendations for what investments and activities should be considered 'sustainable' - but there remain several key unanswered questions

What exactly is ESG investing? If you have an environmentally-minded investor or pension holder you are likely already aware that it stands for 'Environmental, Social and Governance', and that it is...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news