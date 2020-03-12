Net Zero Festival: First tranche of tickets available now

First 100 tickets for world's first Net Zero Festival available at Super Early Bird Rate, as latest speakers confirmed

Tickets are now on sale for the world's first Net Zero Festival, with the first 100 bookings available at a 'Super Early Bird Rate' of £499 per person - a 50 per cent discount on the full ticket price.

Full details of ticket packages and pricing for the inaugural event are now available, including further discounts for group bookings and NGOs. All delegates at the event will secure access to an unprecedented line up of expert speakers, a unique networking opportunity with the business leaders and policymakers that are driving the net zero transition, and priority booking for fringe events throughout the week of the Net Zero Festival.

"We want the Net Zero Festival to bring together as many stakeholders from across the economy as possible so as to ensure a broad and inclusive debate on how to accelerate and expand the net zero transition, and deliver on our promise of moving 'faster, together'," said BusinessGreen Editor-in-Chief James Murray. "That is why we are offering our first 100 tickets at such a competitive price and bringing together such a wide range of expert speakers."

The Festival today also announced its first confirmed speakers, with chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change Chris Stark and leading UK climate scientist and director of Cambridge Zero Dr Emily Shuckburgh set to provide briefings on the economic and scientific imperatives that are driving the net zero transition.

"It is critical than any debate starts from a point of first principles, and as such as we are delighted to have two of the UK's foremost experts on the scale of the climate challenge and the realities of the net zero transition to provide delegates with an opening overview of why deep decarbonisation is set to shape our economy for decades to come," said Murray.

The news also comes as OVO Energy became the latest commercial partner for the event, joining ENGIE, Heathrow, and Verco, as well as Leadership Stream Partner BT in supporting the event.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and founder of OVO Energy, is set to appear on the day as part of an on stage Q&A session in the Net Zero Culture stream on how leading businesses are engaging customers, staff, and other stakeholders in the net zero transition.

The Festival agenda will centre on four Festival Streams, which will explore Net Zero Leadership, Net Zero Innovation, Net Zero Culture, and Net Zero Action. Consequently the day will provide a raft of invaluable insights for business leaders, covering everything from policy developments and investment trends to technology disruption and how to engage with the new wave of climate activism.