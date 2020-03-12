Meat sector has 'head in sand' over climate disruption, investors warn

New financial modelling from $20tr global investor network warns billions of dollars of assets could be at risk in the meat sector as climate impacts escalate

Just five per cent of the world's largest meat companies have undertaken analysis of climate change impacts on their business, despite the twin threat to their business models from the growth in alternative protein products and rising costs associated with extreme weather, according to a new analysis from investor network FAIRR.

The network, which represents investors with $20tr in assets under management, has launched a financial model which aims to help investors understand the financial implications of climate change on the meat sector.

Risks highlighted include the growth in the market for alternative protein sources, higher costs of feed due to poor crop yields, increased livestock mortality from heat stress, and the rising cost of electricity due to carbon pricing, all of which are set to impact the profitability of meat companies, FAIRR said.

"Climate change is real and so are its financial impacts," Jeremy Coller, founder of FAIRR and chief investment officer. "The cost of powering poultry sheds, of sourcing feed for livestock and veterinary care will all rise as global temperatures do. This ground-breaking financial model has done the maths. Investors can see the inescapable truth for the meat sector is that it must adapt to climate change or face ruin in the years ahead. Conversely, there is also an appetising prospect of enormous upside if the world's meat companies shift their protein mix to align with a climate-friendly path. It's not an acceptable strategy when it comes to this level of climate risk for the food industry to bury its head in the sand."

The Coller FAIRR Climate Risk Tool is based on scenario analysis aligned with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which has urged all businesses to plan ahead for a range of climate and transition scenarios and publicly disclose information on risks to investors.

It forecasts that alternative proteins such as plant-based burgers will comprise at least 16 per cent of the current meat market by 2050, potentially rising to 62 per cent depending on technology adoption rates.

Moreover, the analysis warns many meat companies could face ruin in the event of a 2C warmer world by 2050. For instance, FAIRR found that Brazilian beef firm JBS could lose up to 45 per cent of EBITDA by 2050 if it fails to invest in alternative proteins and reduce exposure to beef and poultry.

However, the report also notes that there is a huge potential upside for companies that alter their strategies, citing the example of Canada's Maple Leaf, which has invested heavily in plant-based proteins and could see EBITDA rise by 77 per cent by 2050 as a result.

Investors such as Allianz and Aberdeen Standard have helped develop the analysis and are expected to use it in their investment processes, FAIRR said.

As such, meat companies can expect to face growing calls from investors for them to develop more comprehensive climate strategies. The study found that currently only two out of 43 of the major companies analysed had publicly considered the climate risks they face, compared with at least 23 per cent of oil and gas, mining and utilities companies analysed, FAIRR said.

Robbie Miles, environment, social, and governance analyst at Allianz Global Investors, said that climate risks such as extreme weather are already impacting profitability in the Brazilian beef sector and increasing livestock mortality rates in Australia.

"As climate risks become more severe, this pioneering new financial model will help prepare investors," he said. "All investors should run their numbers to better understand their portfolio risks and engage with their investee companies accordingly."

Jason Eis, executive director of Vivid Economics, which contributed to the report, said: "In the run-up to COP26, the food sector, and especially meat companies, need to catch up with other emissions-intensive sectors by conducting climate scenario analyses that support their strategic decision-making in the transition to a low-carbon economy. This tool shows what that might look like."