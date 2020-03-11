Green ice cream: Mackie's debuts emissions-slashing biomass freezer technology

Scottish ice cream maker begins installation of multi-million pound freezer powered by ammonia made from on-site biomass boilers

"One of Europe's greenest and most ambitious" freezers is set to be installed at ice cream maker Mackie's family farm in Aberdeenshire, in a move designed to cut both costs and carbon emissions for the Scottish firm.

Mackie's, which produces ten million litres of ice cream a year, said it hoped to cut CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent and drive down its energy costs by as much as 70-80 per cent once the new freezer is fully installed.

Global growth of emissions from the cooling sector has been estimated to rise by 90 per cent by 2050 as demand for air conditioning and refrigeration technologies soar, with many systems still relying on HFCs - a group of greenhouse gases which have a far more potent global warming effect than carbon dioxide.

But Mackie's new refrigeration system has been built to instead run on ammonia produced using hot water from a large biomass boiler on site, which it said would reduce temperatures to -15C with minimal electrical input. Conventional refrigeration compressors will reduce the temperature further to -30C if necessary, it explained.

The new system is designed to freeze ice cream quicker than a conventional freezer, which it said would improve the quality of the end product while helping to increase production to meet growing demand.

Managing director Mac Mackie said the project would build on the firm's existing green energy efforts, and should "create an exemplar low carbon refrigeration plant for Scotland".

"This is a truly exciting development for us," Mackie added. "Being able to produce more, higher quality ice cream is just another bonus resulting from our investment in further green technology."

The Scottish Government's Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme provided £2.05m funding towards the freezer project, with Mackie's matching that investment with more than £2.5m of its own money.

The freezer will further burnish the company's green credentials, with the business primarily powered by four wind turbines which generate 8,500KWh of electricity per year, as well as 1.97MW of ground-mounted solar power capacity and 174kW of solar panels on the roof of its cowshed to power its milking robots. It has also installed two 200kW biomass boilers using locally-sourced wood chip to replace oil-fired heaters in its office and across its eight farm cottages.

"This freezer can be the final piece in the jigsaw to our farm becoming entirely self-sufficient in renewable energy," said Mackie. "With our solar farm, wind turbines and existing biomass system powering 70 per cent of our annual energy needs, the next stage was to look at ways of slashing our energy requirements."