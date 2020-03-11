Open Energi debuts fully-automated energy trading system

Trading system will deliver optimum return on investment for energy storage developers, its creators say

Distributed energy management specialist Open Energi and short-term energy trading specialist Erova Energy have teamed up to launch a new fully automated energy trading system designed to help accelerate the roll out of energy storage systems across the UK.

Dubbed the Dynamic Demand 2.0 Trader platform, the system aims to deliver higher returns for flexible energy assets and renewable energy generators. It is designed to access revenues for trading energy on the grid through the wholesale market and grid balancing mechanisms, which are used to balance electricity supply and demand in close to real time.

The trading system's control software is fed price information continuously so as to automatically respond to the best prices at the optimum time.

Automated real-time dispatch functionality is increasingly necessary to comply with new battery warranties, which restrict the number of charges and discharges per day to protect the battery from degradation, explained David Hill, director of Open Energi.

Open Energi and Erova Energy are aiming to support 300MW to 500MW of assets through the platform in the first 18 months of the partnership.

"Our energy market continues to evolve rapidly and storage and infrastructure developers are crying out for agile, innovative solutions to maximise the return on their investment," Hill added.

Separately, water company United Utilities has partnered with Zenobe Energy to install battery storage at a wastewater treatment plant in Preston, serving 260,000 homes and businesses. The 2MW battery will connect to solar panels at Clifton Marsh wastewater treatment works and has been hailed as the biggest energy storage installation by the water industry to date.

Zenobe will finance, install, and operate the batteries using its proprietary software from May, the company said. It will then trade in a range of electricity markets to support National Grid, bolster grid resilience, and reduce carbon emissions and costs for customers.

The project has been estimated to save at least 6,700 tonnes of CO2 over the life of the 15-year contract.