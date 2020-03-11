Opus Energy launches 100 per cent renewable power tariff for small firms

UK’s fifth largest business energy supplier, which is owned by Drax, offers fully renewable tariff for new and existing SME customers

Opus Energy has launched its first 100 per cent renewable electricity tariff for small and medium-sized companies, promising green electricity sourced from across Europe and the UK, including parent company Drax's biomass power plant in Yorkshire.

The Opus Advance offer, which is set to be provided as standard for all new and renewing customers, guarantees that all the electricity supplied is sourced from UK and European renewable generators, including more than 2,300 independent UK-based renewable generators, such as wind turbines and solar panels on farms, schools, and community projects, the company announced on Monday.

The tariff also includes power from the Drax Power Station's four biomass-fuelled units in North Yorkshire, but excludes the two remaining coal units at the facility, which the company recently announced would end coal-powered operation next year.

Larger businesses, meanwhile, will have the option to support local generators and source their electricity exclusively from Opus Energy's UK-based renewable electricity portfolio, the firm explained.

"The climate crisis is the greatest challenge the world faces and we want to make it easier for businesses to reduce emissions to help achieve the UK's net zero carbon targets," said Paul Sheffield, managing director of Drax's customer businesses, including Opus Energy. "Our new Opus Advance tariff will give businesses more control over their carbon emissions, improving their sustainability."

Opus Advance has been verified by EcoAct, an independent sustainability consultancy, to ensure that the product complies with the GHG Protocol Scope 2 standard, which gives customers assurances that the electricity has been certified as renewable, according to the energy firm.

The new tariff is the latest in a string of offers from leading energy suppliers as they seek to make it easier for both business and domestic customers to switch to renewables.