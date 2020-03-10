Liverpool waste collection to be powered by… waste

City council’s waste operator is to deploy Mercedes-Benz trucks running on renewable biogas

Waste and recycling in Liverpool is to be collected by trucks running on renewable biogas, following a deal with auto giant Mercedes-Benz.

The company announced yesterday that it has delivered 20 new Mercedes-Benz Econic NGT (Natural Gas Technology) 2630 L trucks, which will between them cover more than 150,000 miles a year, mostly in the city centre.

The new trucks are powered by engines designed to burn compressed natural gas (CNG) derived from waste feedstocks. As such they are expected to produce 80 per cent less carbon emissions and 90 per cent less nitrogen oxide compared to diesel-engined refuse trucks, while also cutting fuel costs by 35 per cent, according to Liverpool City Council.

The trucks will be operated by Liverpool Streetscene Services, a commercial company owned by the Council. Its head of service for refuse and recycling, Harvey Mitchell, said the gas-powered trucks were "much cleaner, and also quieter, than traditional refuse collection vehicles, so we're confident they'll make a real difference to the local environment".

The trucks also feature a deep panoramic windscreen, and a seating position which is much lower than in a conventional truck, give drivers excellent visibility of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

The city of Liverpool has cut its carbon emissions by 18 per cent since 2012, and is on course to hit a 35 per cent reduction by the end of this year. It has also won funding to plant 750 trees in the city over the next two years, and is considering the introduction of a clean air zone, where the most polluting vehicles will be charged.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson welcomed the roll out of the new trucks, while calling on residents to continue to step up efforts to reduce waste levels across the city. "Our investment in this new fleet of refuse vehicles is a great statement of intent in our goal to make Liverpool a cleaner and greener city," he said. "These safe and efficient vehicles give collection teams the right tools to ensure residents receive a reliable service. However, we still need residents to take action by reducing, reusing and recycling their waste, if we are to hit our target of recycling more than 55 per cent of the waste we collect."