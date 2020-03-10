GRIDSERVE breaks ground on first ultra-fast EV charging station

GRIDSERVE aims to have a UK-wide network of ultra-fast charging stations operational within five years

Construction is underway on the first of a network of super-fast electric charging forecourts aimed at boosting take up of electric vehicles (EVs), while reinventing the concept of petrol stations.

GRIDSERVE's electric forecourt is being built just off the A131 near Braintree in Essex. It will be able to charge up to 24 EVs simultaneously at speeds of up to 350kW and has been supported by a £4.86m grant from Innovate UK.

Drivers will be able to get a full charge in 20 to 30 minutes, powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, as part of a retail forecourt that will include a coffee shop, supermarket, and airport-style lounge with high-speed internet and meeting rooms.

The site will also function as an education centre for EVs and sustainable energy, which will help people to understand, test drive, and select vehicles that are most suitable for them, to help increase confidence in the technology.

The development is part of a £1bn UK-wide programme from GRIDSERVE to deploy 'Electric Forecourts' across the UK. The company has already secured 100-plus sites on busy routes and near powerful grid connections close to towns, cities and major transport hubs.

It is also currently in discussions with a number of local authorities around the UK and expects to have several more sites in construction and many more into planning by the end of this year. The company said it aims to have the full UK-wide network operational within five years.

Foreign Office Minister and MP for Braintree, James Cleverly, hailed GRIDSERVE's Electric Forecourt as "pioneering the world-class charging infrastructure that... will inspire people in towns and cities throughout the country to have the confidence to make the move to sustainable transport".

Toddington Harper, CEO and founder of GRIDSERVE, added that the company had "designed our Electric Forecourts entirely around the needs of electric vehicle drivers, updating the petrol station model for a net-zero carbon future".

"This will be the most advanced charging facility in the UK, and possibly the world," he added.

The project marks another milestone for the UK's electric vehicle infrastructure roll out as a host of start ups and energy giants rush to expand the network of charge points across the country.