BBC to broadcast climate-themed electric rally racing series

Britain's public broadcaster agrees multi-year deal to screen Extreme E races live from January 2021

Electric rally car racing across some of the planet's most extreme and climate change-impacted terrains is set to be screened by the BBC from early next year, after a multi-year broadcasting deal with EV racing competition Extreme E was announced today.

The deal means the landmark new electric SUV off-road racing series, which kicks of its debut season in January 2021, will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK across the BBC's digital platforms, Extreme E confirmed.

First announced in January last year as an offshoot to the successful Formula E global electric road car racing competition, Extreme E is set to take place across five tough off-road environments heavily affected by climate change and environmental issues ranging from the Arctic to the Amazon.

Initially dubbed by organisers as "Blue Planet meets the Dakar rally", a core focus of the planned off-road rally competition has been to showcase the potential of electric vehicles, as well as the damaging impacts of climate change around the world. A number of competing rally teams, as well as their specially-designed electric SUVs ,have since been announced.

Ali Russell, Extreme E's chief marketing officer, hailed the deal with Britain's public broadcaster as a "massive coup in what is a key market for us".

"The UK has an insatiable appetite for world-class motor racing and a groundswell of backing for sustainable technologies - particularly pertinent given the government's plans to bring forward the transition to fully-electric motoring to 2035," he said.

The first race in the inaugural Extreme E season takes place in Dakar, Senegal, on 23 and 24 January 2021, before subsequent events in Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Greenland and Brazil, and broadcasting deals have already been secured with media around the world, including FOX Sports, Sony India, and Dubai Sports.

"It's highly likely that there will be a number of home-grown drivers in the fold come January 2021 for the Brits to back, with the likes of Jamie Chadwick and Billy Monger signalling their intent to compete for a seat in the series by signing up to our Drivers' Programme," added Russell.