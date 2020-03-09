Survey: Petrol and diesel vehicle phase-out driving £12bn EV investment

Many UK firms are planning to significantly ramp-up spending on electrifying their fleets over next two years, according to Centrica survey

Businesses are planning to accelerate investment in electric vehicles (EVs) by almost 50 per cent over the next two years, according to a survey by energy giant Centrica.

UK firms have already spent an estimated £8.2bn on fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the two years since the government first announced plans to phase out sales of petrol and diesel cars in 2040, the survey of 200 UK-based business with a turnover of more than £1m found.

But, with the government having now unveiled plans to bring forward the fossil fuel car phase-out date 2035 or earlier, investment is now set to ramp up by 46 per cent over the next two years to £12bn, the findings indicate.

The promised spending surge is set to make a rapid impact on business fleets, with just over a quarter of respondents estimating that they expected at least a fifth of their vehicles to be electric by 2022.

Of those firms that have already begun electrifying their fleets, the key reasons cited for making the switch were pressure caused by government emissions targets, wanting to operate freely in ultra-low emissions zones, and the lower maintenance costs of EVs compared to petrol and diesel-fuelled vehicles.

However, upfront costs were cited as the biggest drawback to the technology, with 44 per cent of all businesses polled highlighting the issue. Range anxiety was also cited as an issue by 42 per cent of respondents, while the increased energy costs caused by charging vehicles on company premises were identified as a potential drawback by 37 per cent of businesses polled.

To help tackle these challenges and spur greater take-up of EVs, some 68 per cent called for tax subsidies and a continuation of grants for EVs, while 48 per cent said the government should make further investment in public charging infrastructure the top priority.

However, the survey also found that more than a quarter of respondents had not yet invested in technology to generate their own electricity to charge up their battery vehicles. Alan Barlow, director UK and Ireland at Centrica Business Solutions, argued that if firms were planning to ramp up their investments in EVs, they should also invest in generating their own electricity to keep costs down. "Vehicle charging is inevitably going to increase the amount of electricity businesses consume," he said. "It's our view that onsite generation from solar panels, allied with battery storage and smart charging are the right option for many businesses to enable them to provide charging facilities without facing large increases to power costs and upgrades to their incoming supply."

It follows news last week that Centrica has teamed up with German carmaker Volkswagen as part of a three-year deal to rollout of home EV charging points for new VW customers.

The survey was also published on the same day as research from car buying platform What Car?, which found that manufacturers are discounting some of Britain's newest EVs by up to 10 per cent ahead of the Budget, which is expected to introduce further measures to boost EV sales.

The reduction in prices follows predictions by some analysts that manufacturers could embark on a price war to help drive demand for EVs and help them meet European emissions rules.

Hopes of a strong year for EV sales are likely to be further spurred by tax changes that are due to come into effect from next month, including a reduction to benefit-in-kind rates from 16 per cent to zero for fully electric vehicles registered after 6 April 2020, rising to one per cent the following year, and two per cent the year after. Meanwhile, the government is expected to confirm in the Budget that the plug-in car grant of up to £3,500 per vehicle will continue, while further investment in residential on-street charging will be promised.

"March often sees the highest registration numbers for the year, so it's apt the government is likely to use the 2020 Budget to continue to solidify its position in backing electric vehicles through both company car tax and financial incentives," said Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?. "Our latest, March Target Price data shows some of the latest and most desirable EVs can be had with nearly 10% savings, making the decision to go electric even more appealing to the hundreds of thousands of new car buyers looking to purchase a vehicle this month."