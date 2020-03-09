Coronavirus fears, oil price slumps, and net zero pressures: Calls grow for green Budget stimulus
The Johnson administration has promised to put the environment at the heart of its first Budget, but will escalating economic woes curb its green ambitions?
It was already set to be one of the most important and consequential Budgets in modern times, but now the stakes have become historically, perhaps even frighteningly, high. A fortnight ago newly installed...
GRIDSERVE breaks ground on first ultra-fast EV charging station
GRIDSERVE aims to have a UK-wide network of ultra-fast charging stations operational within five years
Project Drawdown: Could the world halt global warming entirely from the mid-2040s?
A galvanising new analysis argues the existing portfolio of solutions needed to tackle the climate crisis is technologically feasible and can deliver massive economic savings
