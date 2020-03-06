Danone ramps up recycled plastics across Evian and Volvic brands

All 75cl and 1.5cl Evian bottles in the UK to be made from 100 per cent recycled plastic from next month | Credit: Danone

Both Evian and Volvic also set to become 'carbon neutral' in the UK in 2020, claims the French food and drinks giant

Danone is poised to boost the recycled content of its top selling UK water brands, promising that most Evian plastic bottles will be made from 100 per cent recycled plastic in the UK from next month, as both Evian and Volvic shift towards becoming 'carbon neutral' in 2020.

The French food and drinks giant yesterday announced that from April all 75cl and 1.5cl 'on-the-go' bottles of Evian water in the UK would be made from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic, excluding the caps and labels, rising from 50 per cent recycled content at present.

The move would push up the recycled plastic content across the entire UK Evian range to 70 per cent, the firm said.

Moreover, Danone Waters UK said it would no longer use any virgin plastic material across its Evian and Volvic bottles in the UK from 2025, meaning its top selling water brands would be both packaged in 100 per cent recyclable and recycled plastics within the next five years.

It marks the latest step in Danone's sustainability efforts to cut carbon emissions, boost packaging recyclability, and shift towards renewable energy sources, with the firm last month announcing plans to invest $2bn worldwide over the next two years "to accelerate climate action of our brands and strengthen our growth model".

To that end, Danone also said it was currently working with green consultancy the Carbon Trust to certify both Evian and Volvic brands as 'carbon neutral' in the UK in 2020, in line with the international standard PAS 2060, and to achieve B-Corp sustainability accreditation by the end of the year.

"Reducing our impact on the planet has always been at the heart of what we do at Danone, through our dual project for social and environmental progress as part of building a sustainable business," said James Pearson, managing director for Danone Waters UKI. "The challenges of plastic pollution and climate change that we face are more pressing than ever, therefore we need to accelerate the actions to reduce our footprint."

The announcements form part of the firm's wider global plastic pollution drive, with the company aiming to halve the amount of virgin plastic used by its water brands worldwide by 2025, and to reach 100 per cent recycled plastic across its brands in Europe by the same date. It is also collaborating across the wider industry as a member of the UK Plastics Pact, and by supporting the implementation of deposit return schemes to boost plastic bottle recycling in the UK.

By 2025, the company has a broader aim to become 'carbon neutral' across its European operations, before becoming "fully carbon neutral" worldwide by 2050, with an interim target to cut its scope 1 and 2 emissions 30 per cent by 2030 against a 2015 baseline.

Hugh Jones, managing director for advisory at the Carbon Trust, said Danone's efforts demonstrated "real commitment to achieving significant carbon reductions". "The need for ambitious corporate climate action has never been more urgent," he added.