A conversation with Ford's sustainability leader
How will the No. 2 American automaker focus on sustainability amidst restructuring and major transformation?
About three months ago, Bob Holycross was promoted to become Ford's top environmental and safety officer, charged with implementing the automaker's sustainability practices, among other things. Even though...
Reports: Government to delay National Infrastructure Strategy to beef up net zero plans
BBC reports that court ruling over Heathrow planning approval may require government to modify imminent National Infrastructure Strategy
It's time to unleash solar's potential
The government must deploy as much solar as feasible under the Contracts for Difference scheme - net zero depends on it, argues Chris Hewett of the Solar Trade Association
Marginal gains - what does a climate 'win' in 2020 look like?
Ed King reflects on how the world of high level sport offers some sage advice on how to drive climate action in the face of authoritarian and reactionary opponents