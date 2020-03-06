UBS ramps up sustainable investment activity to $488bn in 2019

Banking group claims its sustainable investments amounted to $488bn as it imposed stricter rules on fossil fuel financing

Banking group UBS has reported "significant" progress towards meeting its sustainability goals during 2019, surpassing a three-year green investment goal ahead of schedule.

The company provided an update yesterday revealing that core sustainable investments rose to $488bn, or 13.5 per cent of invested assets, while less than one per cent of the bank's invested assets are now directly "carbon-related", down from 40 per cent the previous year.

It follows UBS's commitment last year to no longer provide financing for Arctic oil projects, thermal coal mines and oil sands projects.

The bank also revealed it has redirected $3.9bn of assets into so-called "impact investments" related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The move puts UBS in a strong position to meet a 2017 World Economic Forum goal to mobilise $5bn of SDG-focused investment by the end of 2021, it said.

"As the world's largest truly-global wealth manager, we have a responsibility to take a leading role in shaping a positive future for everyone, including future generations," said UBS chairman Axel Weber, adding that the company's goal was to be "the financial provider of choice" for businesses working towards the UN SDGs, while supporting an "orderly transition to a low-carbon economy".

In related news, US banking giant Wells Fargo has this week updated its environmental policy, making it the latest financial powerhouse to rule out funding for oil and gas projects in the Arctic region. The announcement is widely seen as a step towards securing the safety of the Arctic National Wildlife Region and was welcomed by campaigners.

"Wells Fargo's decision to rule out funding for Arctic drilling is clear evidence that investing in the destruction of the Arctic Refuge would be toxic to any company involved," said Ben Cushing from the US environmental campaign group, the Sierra Club. "The Trump administration still hasn't given up on trying to sell off the Arctic Refuge for drilling, but oil companies should pay close attention to the events of the past few months and think twice before bidding."