'No time to waste': UK water industry targets net zero by 2030

The water sector claims to be the UK's first to commit to net zero by 2030

Water UK promises to deliver 2030 net zero strategy focused on energy efficiency, emissions reduction from water treatment processes, and ramping up clean energy sources

Britain's water industry has set its sights on delivering full decarbonisation within the next decade, today promising to develop plans that would see companies across the sector achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2030.

Water UK, which represents more than 25 water and wastewater companies across the UK, said the sector had already cut its emissions by 43 per cent since 2011 "despite a growing population and the impacts of climate change".

But the trade body said it would later today set out a series of potential pathways to slash emissions across the sector to net zero within the next 10 years, following work carried out with global consultancies Ricardo and Mott Macdonald,.

Areas for focus, it said, would include cutting methane and other emissions from wastewater treatment processes, boosting energy efficiency, ramping up renewables sources across water facilities such as solar and anaerobic digestion (AD), and generating biogas for the gas grid.

Water firms would also need to roll out electric and alternatively-fuelled vehicles across its road fleets, as well as shifting towards electric-powered construction equipment, the trade body said.

"The water industry has made an ambitious pledge to achieve net zero carbon by 2030," said Water UK chief executive Christine McGourty. "It's a big challenge, but water companies are committed to protecting and enhancing the environment and intend to be part of the solution to the climate crisis. This new analysis setting out climate-friendly options is an important step forward."

After a detailed net zero strategy has been drawn up, progress on the 2030 target will be independently assessed each year with key milestones reported publicly, Water UK said. Individual companies will then be encouraged to use the strategy to inform their own climate strategies.

The trade body said it would also share its research to help other energy-intensive sectors deliver their own net zero plans.

The pledge builds on the sector's plan announced last year to plant 11 million trees across 6,000 hectares of UK land by 2030, alongside efforts to restore original woodland and improve natural habitats that store carbon.

In addition, companies in the sector have agreed to work together towards a series of broader goals, including tripling the rate of water leakage reduction by 2030 and helping to prevent the equivalent of four billion plastic bottles going to waste through a national campaign to promote refillable water bottles.

It comes in the wake of criticism levelled against water companies for their perceived failure to curb water waste and pollution, with Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd last year calling on firms in England to clean up their act after a "simply unacceptable level of performance" in 2018.

But Anglian Water chief executive Paul Simpson said achieving net zero was part of the industry's "wider commitment to always act in the public interest".

"Climate change is not just an environmental issue - it's the defining societal and economic challenge of our time," he said. "The issue is a genuine emergency, we have no time to waste."