Offshore wind industry sets goal to employ 3,000 new apprentices

Sector says it wants to employ 3,000 apprentices over the next decade, while stepping up efforts to improve workforce diversity

The Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) has today announced a new goal to recruit at least 3,000 new apprentices over the coming decade, as the sector looks to bolster the renewable energy skills base and improve diversity across its workforce.

The government and industry backed group said it would work with its members to create new apprenticeship posts covering jobs from turbine technicians and maintenance engineers to roles in management and finance.

The new apprenticeship programmes will be accompanied by a concerted push to "lead the energy sector" in black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) representation, setting a target for nine per cent of the workforce made up of people from BAME groups alongside a 'stretch target' of 12 per cent by 2030. Meeting the goal would require a near doubling of current BAME representation within the energy sector overall, which currently stands at just five per cent.

The new targets, which were announced to mark the first anniversary of the government's Offshore Wind Sector Deal, was welcomed by Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

"The great success of offshore wind in the UK shows what can happen when government and industry work hand-in-hand, he said. "One year on from the sector deal, and in this Year of Climate Action, it's great to see these new targets for minority ethnic workers and apprentices to make sure the opportunities provided by new green industries are shared far and wide."

Industry chair of OWIC and vice president UK offshore at Ørsted, Benj Sykes, said the new targets were the latest in a series of initiatives from the group - including work to support the recruitment of military veterans and measures to bolster the industry's domestic supply chain - that are helping to maximise the economic benefits that flow from offshore wind farms.

"In the first year of the Offshore Wind Sector Deal we've made great progress on delivering our actions, with a host of new initiatives announced throughout the last 12 months to boost jobs, develop innovative new technology and increase the number of UK companies joining the offshore wind supply chain," he said. "We're building the clean energy system of the future which will keep British homes, offices and factories powered up at the lowest cost in the decades ahead, attracting billions in investment and creating export opportunities for UK companies worldwide. And we're playing a central role in helping the government to reach net zero emissions as fast as possible."