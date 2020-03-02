Irish energy giant ESB inks loan linked to CO2 and renewables goals

Irish energy giant ESB inks loan linked to CO2 and renewables goals
Republic of Ireland's state-owned energy firm teams up with BNP Paribas for loan deal linking interest payments to CO2 and renewables goals

Electricity Supply Board (ESB) has inked a €1.4bn sustainability-linked loan deal aimed at pushing the Irish state-owned energy firm to deliver on its emissions goals and scale up its renewable energy...

