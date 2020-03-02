Electric Vehicle Consumer Code launched in bid to drive-up charge point installer standards

The number of EV charge point installers operating in the UK is expected to grow in the coming years as EV sales increase
Renewable Energy Association's certification arm claims new code of best practice can offer protection for EV owners and installers alike

A new consumer protection code aimed at ensuring charge point installers adhere to best practice guidelines has been launched today by the Renewable Energy Association's certification arm, with backing...

