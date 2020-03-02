OVO teams up with Mini to offer EV drivers up to '5,000 free green miles'

The first Mini Electric cars are set to start deliveries in March 2020 | Credit: Mini
Drivers of the new Mini Electric who switch their home energy supplier to OVO offered discount on monthly bills

Mini electric vehicle (EV) owners are being offered up to 5,000 free, zero carbon miles driving on the road if they switch their home energy supplier to OVO Energy, under a new partnership announced by...

To continue reading...

