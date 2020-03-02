OVO teams up with Mini to offer EV drivers up to '5,000 free green miles'
Drivers of the new Mini Electric who switch their home energy supplier to OVO offered discount on monthly bills
Mini electric vehicle (EV) owners are being offered up to 5,000 free, zero carbon miles driving on the road if they switch their home energy supplier to OVO Energy, under a new partnership announced by...
More news
UK carbon emissions fall 28 per cent in a decade, new data shows
The UK's carbon emissions now at their lowest since 1888 when first ever matches were played in the English Football League
Brexit currently risks failing our environment - here are six ways to turn that around
The Environment Bill shows a desire to do things better, but it needs significant improvement, argues ClientEarth's Tom West
'Time to pull the plug': Is pressure on coal-investing banks starting to deliver results?
High street banks such as Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered are facing growing pressure from activists, shareholders and potentially regulators over their links to to coal and potential stranded asset risk
Refill revolution: M&S to expand packaging-busting trial following early sales success
Retailer says 'Fill Your Own' refillable packaging trial to be extended to second store, after majority of products saw sales increase