Green finance first touches down in the aviation industry

JetBlue has also pledged to switch to sustainable jet fuel on all flights from San Francisco

A deal between BNP Paribas and JetBlue has linked a revolving credit facility to an airline's sustainability performance for the first time

The market for green loans advanced into the aviation industry yesterday, as BNP Paribas and JetBlue Airways concluded a new sustainability-linked finance deal.

The move amends an existing $550m Senior Secured Revolving Credit between the firms by adding a pricing mechanism that connects the loan's applicable margin and commitment fee to the US airline's environmental social and governance (ESG) score. The score is calculated by Viego Eiris, an international provider of ESG research and services.

"Our owners, many of whom are also crewmembers, want to see how ESG initiatives are connected to our financials," said Sophia Mendelsohn, chief sustainability officer for JetBlue.

"As the first airline to accomplish this type of transaction, we are directly linking our commitment to addressing environmental and social issues with our bottom line. We are proud of what we have accomplished, but also understand we have more to do in reducing our carbon footprint and meeting the needs of our stakeholders."

The green finance mechanism builds on JetBlue's recent sustainability pledges, announced earlier this year, which have seen the company set a goal to deliver 'carbon neutrality' on all domestic flights by offsetting emissions from jet fuel - a move that shouldeliminate more than 17 billion pounds of CO2 emissions a year.

The airline also plans to start flying with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on flights from San Francisco, cutting emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to regular jet fuel. And the firm has placed orders for 70 Airbus A220s powered by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan (GTF) PW1500G fuel-efficient engines, reducing emissions per seat by 40 per cent.

BNP Paribas has pioneered a host of sustainable finance transactions in recent years, coordinating sustainability-linked financing arrangements with consumer goods powerhouse Bunzl and coffee giant Neumann Kaffee Group in recent months. However, the banking giant said the deal with JetBlue marks the first time a revolving credit facility has been linked to a firm's sustainability performance in the airline industry.