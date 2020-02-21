Sanjeev Gupta invests €2bn in modernizing European steel plants

The investment will be targeted primarily at plants in Romania and the Czech Republic

British conglomerate GFG Alliance this week announced it will invest €2bn to modernize its European steel plants, as it steps up efforts to tackle the sector's substantial carbon emissions and achieve the firm's 2030 carbon neutral goal.

Steel production accounts for 90 per cent of metals manufacturing and is a carbon-intensive process, responsible for between seven and nine per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

GFG is owned by British-Indian tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, who has bought up steel assets around the world. Last year he consolidated these purchases under the banner Liberty Steel Group and pledged to make it "the world's first carbon neutral steel company" by 2030, building on GFG's existing GREENSTEEL strategy.

Over previous years, the firm had bought up a raft of renewable energy projects, invested in electric arc furnaces to produce recycled steel, and explored the use of hydrogen and carbon capture and storage technologies in the steel manufacturing process.

The new investment will be targeted primarily at plants in Romania and the Czech Republic, the firm said, with much of it going towards installing electric furnaces, which can reduce emissions by around 60 per cent.

€1bn will be invested in the firm's Galati operations in Romania, €750m in its Ostrava plant in the Czech Republic, and the remaining €250m spread over its other European operations, in Italy, Belgium Luxembourg and North Macedonia, the firm said.

The investment will see production increase substantially at both plants, a move that has turned heads in an industry struggling with issues of over-supply and falling demand.

Decarbonisation is a major challenge within the steel sector, with a CDP paper last year finding that cumulative company targets put the sector on tract to cut emissions by 50 per cent by 2050, compared to a Paris Agreement-aligned goal of 65 per cent.

This high carbon footprint could shred the industry;s profits, the paper warned, estimating that the world's 20 largest steel companies could on average lose 14 per cent of their value if they fail to enhance their emissions reduction efforts (based on the assumption of a $100 per tonne carbon price by 2040 being applied to steel production).

GFG Alliance is leading efforts to decarbonise steel, with Gupta emphasising the potential for hydrogen to enable the firm reach its 2030 carbon neutral goal. "Technically it's already been proven, you can make steel with hydrogen, the only question is the economic viability," he told Reuters last year.

Earlier this month, a report found that less than one in five large industrial companies are committed to reducing their emissions in line with a two degrees pathway in line with the Paris Agreement. The paper, written by the Transition Pathway Initiative, called on more companies to forge carbon-neutral goals along the lines of that adopted by GFG Alliance.