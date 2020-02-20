Sir Robert McAlpine targets net zero carbon 'within five years'

The firm said it wanted to have a net positive impact on the environment | Credit: Daniel X. O'Neil

Construction firm unveils ambition to become net zero business before 2025, appointing Carbon Trust to provide certification

Construction and engineering giant Sir Robert McAlpine has announced its ambition to become a net zero carbon business within the next five years, as it yesterday set out a broad range of green goals as part of its new sustainability strategy.

Covering the 2020-2024 period, the strategy sets out the company's aim to have a net positive impact on the environment and local communities, promising enhanced efforts to work closely with its supply chain on ethical procurement, cutting construction waste and maximising resource efficiency.

The strategy makes the high profile engineering giant the latest in a string of corporates to announce a new zero goal, with the company stating that it has set a "clear path" towards net zero within five years backed by year-on-year reductions in carbon emissions. It added that it had appointed consultancy the Carbon Trust to provide third party verification of its progress against the new goal.

It also plans to achieve a year-on-year reduction in construction waste over the next five years by improving on resource efficiency and building circular economy principles into its projects through the wider use of modern construction methods, offsite construction, and cross-industry collaboration.

And, by implementing a stricter ethical procurement policy, it aims to improve responsible sourcing of building materials so as to "minimise environmental impacts", Sir Robert McAlpine said.

The firm gave few specific details on precise emissions and resources targets, nor whether it would be using carbon offsetting projects to help achieve the net zero goal before 2025.

But Simon Richards, head of sustainability at Sir Robert McAlpine, said the impact of the construction industry on the environment and climate change "cannot be ignored".

"It is collectively our responsibility to address this, and this strategy gives our people and projects a framework to do so proactively and collaboratively with our supply chain partners and the wider construction industry," he said. "We all have a role to play, our strategy emphasises our skills and expertise to take up the challenge and lead on embedding change, making a meaningful, lasting difference."

The announcement is the latest in a wave of high profile net zero targets from leading corporates. In the last week alone, Delta Airlines, RBS, BP, and the Church of England have all announced new net zero goals, while a study from the ECIU think tank has shown that jurisdictions that account for nearly half the world's GDP now have net zero targets in place.