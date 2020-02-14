RBS to phase out coal funding as it sets sites on becoming 'climate positive' bank

Partly UK state-owned banking group's net zero strategy includes halving climate impact of its lending by 2030, as it unveils plans to rebrand as NatWest Group later this year

RBS is to place driving the low carbon transition at the forefront of its banking activity, today setting its sights on becoming 'climate positive' across its own operations by 2025 and to "at least halve" the climate impact of its financial activities by 2030.

In a sweeping set of green policy moves announced today by the banking group, the Royal Bank of Scotland pledged to become net zero across its own operations in 2020, before reaching 'climate positive' status by 2025, and to "drive material reduction in the climate impact of our financing activity".

As part of its new strategy, the bank said it would stop all lending and underwriting for oil and gas firms unless they produce "credible transition plans in line with the Paris Agreement" by the end of 2021.

It also plans to halt all lending to firms with more than 15 per cent of their activities related to coal unless they have a credible climate strategy in place by the end of next year, before phasing out coal investments entirely by 2030.

Moreover, RBS announced an additional £20bn green funding and financing programme for areas including renewables, green buildings, circular economy, sustainable transport, and environmental monitoring between now and 2022.

Energy efficiency in particular is a key area of focus in the bank's new climate strategy, with RBS setting an ambition for 50 per cent of its mortgage book to have a Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of at least C by 2030.

It altogether forms part of bank's strategy unveiled today to become a "purpose-led bank", which will see RBS rebrand as NatWest Group later this year, taking the name of its largest banking brand.

Announcing the changes today, the banking group's recently installed new CEO Alison Rose said businesses and consumers were now "living in a period of unprecedented disruption" shaped by rapid technological change and the "existential impact of climate change".

As a result, she said the top three areas of focus for RBS under her tenure would be supporting enterprise, boosting learning, and playing a proactive role in tackling climate change and "accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy".

"The way people live their lives has changed," said Rose. "And their expectations of companies are changing too; looking for us to deliver not only financial performance but a positive contribution to society; benefitting customers and communities as well as shareholders. The future of this bank depends on us successfully delivering on both."

The new strategy builds on previous green efforts from RBS, which has seen bank give its backing to the voluntary climate risk reporting guidelines of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFDs) and sign up to the RE100 and EV100 campaigns to adopt 100 per cent renewable electricity and electric vehicle fleets across its business.

Rose said her ambition was for RBS to "take the lead in combatting the causes of climate change". However, she conceded the net zero shift would be "a significant challenge as we, like others, do not yet fully understand what this will require and how it will be achieved, not least because there is currently no standard industry methodology or approach".

But she insisted shifting the bank's focus to support the net zero goal throughout its activities was "not only the right thing to do", but would "give us the opportunity to do more business with our customers, as they transition to a low carbon economy".

"Solving this will require UK and international industry, regulators and experts to come together and find solutions," Rose said. "We are determined to not just play our part, but to lead on the collaboration and co-operation that is so critical to influencing the transition to a low carbon economy."

Further details of the bank's climate and investment policies are set to be developed in the coming months, but the announcement was nevertheless broadly welcomed by green groups.

Head of climate finance at Greenpeace UK, Rosie Rogers, described the move as an "acknowledgement of the responsibility of banks for the climate emergency", and called on others in the sector to follow suit. "The climate emergency is here and the era where they can pump their money into the likes of oil, gas and coal is fast ending," she said.