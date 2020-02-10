Irn-Bru goes green: Soft drinks firm AG Barr inks wind farm deal with Vattenfall
Decade-long deal set to provide 100 per cent renewable power to AG Barr facilities from Vattenfall's UK wind farms
Glasgow's favourite bright orange soft drink is set to go green, after Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr announced a new long-term deal to power its facilities with 100 per cent renewable electricity from Swedish energy giant Vattenfall's UK wind farms.
The 10-year contract will see Vattenfall supply 22GWh of wind energy each year to power AG Barr's UK factories, including its plants in Cumbernauld and Milton Keynes, in addition to its regional sites in Bolton, Forfar, Newcastle, Sheffield, West Midlands, and Manchester, the firms announced late last week.
Roger White, CEO of AG Barr - which in addition to Irn-Bru also produces soft drinks brands such as Rubicon and Tizer - said introducing 100 per cent renewable electricity across all the firm's UK sites was "a big step towards reducing our carbon footprint and delivering our ambitious sustainable business goals".
The company is targeting a 40 per cent reduction in its greenhouse gas emission by 2025 from a 2015 baseline, having achieved a 28 per cent reduction by 2018, and is also working to ensure 30 per cent of its bottles are made from recycled plastic by 2022.
Danielle Lane, country manager at Vattenfall UK, also welcomed the partnership. "Our goal is to give our customers a life free from fossil fuel and we are delighted to provide AG Barr with a long term supply of home grown renewable energy," she said. "We are seeing more and more companies looking to secure fossil free power for their business as they work towards net zero carbon emissions."
