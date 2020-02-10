Norway becomes first industrialised nation to submit updated UN climate action plan

A flurry of official NDC plans are expected to be unveiled ahead of the crucial COP26 Summit in Glasgow this autumn

The race is on to submit officially updated climate action plans to the UN ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn, after Norway became the first industrialised nation to table its new plans.

The Norwegian government announced late last week that it has joined the Marshall Islands and Suriname in formally updating its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) - the official document that all signatories to the Paris Agreement are required to submit to the UN detailing how they are tackling climate risks.

It said it would now aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 per cent and "towards" 55 per cent by 2030 against 1990 levels, up from an original goal of a 40 per cent cut.

The Glasgow Summit is widely regarded as the most important international climate meeting since the Paris Agreement was brokered in 2015, as the Accord is due to come into full effect and countries are expected to submit updated versions of the NDCs they presented in the French capital.

The NDCs are non-binding, but if the original wave of targets announced in 2015 are met scientists predict it would put the world on track for just under 3C of warming this century. The hope is that a significantly strengthened wave of decarbonisation plans could pull the world's warming trajectory much closer to the Paris Agreement's stated goal of "well below" 2C of warming this century.

As such pressure is mounting on all countries to come forward with more ambitious NDCs, including more demanding short and medium term targets and a clear goal to deliver net zero emissions by around mid-century.

Norway's Minister of Climate and Environment, Sveinung Rotevatn, said the new NDC represented an important step towards building a low emission society in Norway.

"Climate change is the biggest challenge of our time, and Norway will take on a leading role in cutting emissions both nationally and internationally," said Minister of Finance, Jan Tore Sanner. "The fact that Norway now steps up and strengthens its climate target for 2030 can pave the way for other countries to do the same."

Norway's plan also underscored its intention to work closely with the EU to drive decarbonisation, confirming it is calling on the bloc to deliver on its stated plan to strengthen 2030 emissions goal to at least 50 per cent and potentially 55 per cent as part of the new EU Green Deal package.

Helen Mountford, vice president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, welcomed the news. "As the first developed country to strengthen its Paris commitment, Norway is demonstrating the type of leadership needed to move the world in the right direction," she said. "This is very welcome. Given the scale of the global challenge, it will be essential for Norway to achieve the higher end of its ambition and slash emissions 55 per cent by 2030."

"Climate solutions are cheaper and more abundant than ever, so ratcheting up their climate plan made good economic sense. It's now critical for the world's major economies to follow in Norway's footsteps and deliver their own bold climate plans."