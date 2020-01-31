Philip Dunne elected chair of the Environmental Audit Committee

Conservative MP for Ludlow says he looks forward to “building on the success” of the influential committee

Conservative MP Philip Dunne has been appointed chair of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), the influential select committee responsible for overseeing the government's performance in tackling environmental issue.

Dunne has served on the Committee for two years and in his pitch to lead the body promised to focus "not just on the problems, but also on the solutions" to the climate crisis.

"I am delighted to be appointed Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, and I would like to thank my colleagues for their support," he said following his appointment. "Following on from the high-profile work of the previous Committee, I look forward to building on our successes and continuing to have far-reaching impact in our future work programme once the Committee is established."

"With the spotlight on our environmental footprint, there is no better time to be considering how government and organisations can work effectively to protect our precious natural environment," he added.

Leading the EAC is a high profile role, with the organisation having been at the forefront of public debates over issues such as fast fashion and coffee cup waste in recent years. Dunne takes over from Labour MP Mary Creagh, who spearheaded much of the Committee's recent work, but lost her seat at the last election.

Creagh congratulated Dunne on his victory on Twitter yesterday, when the results of the secret ballot were announced. "Chairing the EAC is an utter joy - holding government's feet to the fire, working with passionate MPs & brilliant committee staff," she added.