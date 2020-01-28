New net zero taskforce launched to guide transformation of UK infrastructure

The taskforce will begin by researching two reports on the net-zero transition that will be shared at COP26 in Glasgow in November

A new Net Zero Taskforce has been formed with a view to advising on how UK infrastructure can be redesgined so it can form the backbone of the UK's net zero future.

Announced today, the taskforce will be composed of experts and business leaders from member companies of the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) and the Environmental Industries Commission (EIC). It will be chaired by Sarah Prichard, from ACE member BuroHappold.

"I am delighted to be chairing the Taskforce which harness the extensive expertise, experience and knowledge of our two membership bases," Prichard said. "Our industries are renowned for their approach to problem solving and this will be crucial in deconstructing the complex processes that guide infrastructure delivery, and rebuilding them carbon free."

The taskforce will start by compiling two reports to be launched at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in November, Prichard explained. The first report will explore the role that member companies will have to play in supporting the UK's transition to a net zero economy. The second will focus on helping small and medium-sized enterprises adapt to this new working environment.

"How we work in a net zero future will be at the forefront of all industry leaders' minds, but with ACE members' day-to-day focus, and the huge expectations on carbon free infrastructure, buildings and construction, we will have to work collaboratively," said ACE chair Paul Reilly. "It will only be by pooling talent, resources and ideas that we will be able to solve the biggest challenge that society has faced in recent times."

The UK government has made a legally-binding commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The 2013 Infrastructure Carbon Review showed that the infrastructure industry is directly responsible for 16 per cent of the UK's carbon emissions and has influence over a further 37 per cent. The total impact share of 53 per cent is set to grow to 90 per cent by 2050, the review added, due to decarbonisation in other sectors, making tackling the sector's emissions fundamental to the UK's net zero goal.

More recently, last year the Committee on Climate Change set out a series of key recommendations for the transformation of UK infrastructure in line with the country's net zero goal. Proposals included doubling or even quadrupling the capacity of the UK's electricity generation by 2050; retrofitting 29 million homes and nearly all non-residential buildings to achieve high standards of energy efficiency; and developing hydrogen fuel production facilities comparable in scale to today's gas-fired power station fleet, along with associated storage and transportation infrastructure.