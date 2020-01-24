New York is kicking California's butt in building electrification
America's twin economic hubs have started a race to electrify their buildings - and so far the Big Apple is winning
This article is adapted from GreenBiz's newsletter Energy Weekly, running Thursdays. Subscribe here. Two states on opposite sides of the nation have come to the same conclusion: They cannot meet their...
More news
New York is kicking California's butt in building electrification
America's twin economic hubs have started a race to electrify their buildings - and so far the Big Apple is winning
Fashion's latest trend? Why H&M, other big brands are investing in garment recycling
Less than one per cent of clothing material today is refashioned to produce new clothing - but some top brands are exploring one potential solution.
Smart charging key to unlocking electric vehicles
But smart charging won't take off unless it works for the user, warns TechUK's Susanne Baker
Nigel Topping appointed UK climate champion
Former We Mean Business CEO tasked with getting businesses, investors, organisations, and cities engaged with the COP26 summit happening in Glasgow in November