Meat giant Tyson Foods launches 'sustainable protein' coalition

Coalition includes leaders from “all forms of protein” will meet to discuss ways to increase global protein supply

Tyson Foods, the world's second-largest meat processor, has this week announced it is convening a new 'Coalition for Sustainable Protein' in a bid to collaborate with the rest of the protein industry so as to sustainably increase global protein supply.

Announcing the move at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Tyson Foods said the coalition would "unite stakeholders across the food and agriculture sector to identify and implement new and creative solutions to sustainably feed the world's growing population".

In particular, it will consider how to reduce food waste, increase access to protein, and safeguard eco-systems. The first meeting took place at the Swiss resort this week, it added.

"As one of the world's largest food companies, we want to help ensure the responsible production of affordable, nutritious food for generations to come," said Noel White, chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. "We're introducing this Coalition because we know that we cannot achieve this alone. Collective commitment and immediate action are needed to deliver the greatest impact on the future of sustainable food production."

Tyson Foods did not give details of which companies and organisations would be part of the coalition, confirming only that it would include representatives of "all forms of protein", as well as experts from academia, non-governmental organisations, and financial institutions.

The move is the latest sign the meat industry is feeling the pressure as growing numbers of consumers embrace plant-based food options, often for sustainability reasons, and agricultural supply chains face mounting climate impacts. Animal agriculture is responsible for around 14 per cent of global emissions, due largely to the deforestation of land cleared for raising cattle and methane emissions from cows.

In developed countries consumers concerned about the climate impact of their diet are eating less meat, often switching to plant-based substitutes that are more closely resembling meat than ever before. Tyson Foods itself has said in the past it wants to "fully compete" in the alternative meat space, which includes meat-mimicking products such as the Beyond Meat and Impossible burgers.

Part of the company's strategy is to invest in food tech start-ups. Earlier this week it was named as a backer of Memphis Meats, the US-based start-up growing cultured meat from cells. Memphis Meats said it had raised $161m in its Series B funding, with backers including Japan's SoftBank Group. Richard Branson and Bill Gates have already invested in the start-up in a previous round.

Memphis Meats said it would use the cash to build a pilot production plant, with the aim of launching its cultured meat, poultry, and seafood products on the commercial market. "Memphis Meats is revolutionising how meat is brought to every table around the world," said Uma Valeti, co-founder and CEO. "We are providing compelling and delicious choices by producing real meat from animal cells, its natural building blocks. Cell-based meat is poised to dramatically expand humanity's capacity to feed a growing global population while preserving our culinary traditions and protecting our planet."