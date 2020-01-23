AstraZeneca promises to get to net zero 10 years ahead of schedule

$1bn 'Ambition Zero Carbon' aims for zero carbon emissions across global operations by 2025, and ensure entire value chain is carbon negative by 2030

British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has said it will invest $1bn in a bid to reach zero carbon emissions across its global operations by 2025, and ensure its entire value chain is carbon negative by 2030.

The new goals were set out in the firm's ‘Ambition Zero Carbon' strategy published yesterday, which brings forward its plans for decarbonisation in line with a 1.5C pathway - first announced in 2015 - by more than a decade.

The move will see AstraZeneca accelerate its plans to cut carbon, with the firm promising yesterday to double energy productivity, use 100 per cent renewable energy, and reduce total energy consumption by 10 per cent from a 2015 base, all by 2025.

It will also switch to a 100 per cent electric vehicle fleet by the same date - five years ahead of the schedule it set just last year.

AstraZeneca said it will acheive zero emissions within its own operations without relying on offset schemes to reach zero emissions on aggregate.

The far-reaching strategy outlines plans to invest $1bn in achieving the goals. Part of this investment will go towards the development of a new generation of pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) respiratory inhalers, used to treat conditions such as asthma. Current models deploy a small quantity of a type of greenhouse gas to act as a propellant, directing the medicine into the lungs. AstraZeneca announced plans to develop propellants with near-zero Global Warming Potential (GWP) at the World Economic Forum this week.

Also included in the plan is a reforestation initiative named AZ Forest which will see the firm plant 50 million trees through partnerships with local governments and environmental charity One Tree Planted. The first trees will go into the ground in Australia in Februaary 2020, the strategy details, with France and Indonesia targeted for future planting.

"Climate change is an urgent threat to public health, the environment and the sustainability of the global economy," said Pascal Soirot, AstraZeneca CEO, who recently joined the Sustainable Markets Council.

"Since 2015, we have reduced our greenhouse gas emissions from operations by almost a third and our water consumption by almost one fifth. But now is the time to act even faster and redouble our efforts. The commitments AstraZeneca has made today as part of our ‘Ambition Zero Carbon' strategy will enable us to speed up the reduction of our Company's impact on climate and inspire collaboration at a global level to effect policy change."