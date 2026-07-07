Heatwave impacts, change at Number 10, and reflections on London Climate Action Week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read

James discusses the next Prime Minister’s top climate priorities, and what 'Manchesterism' might mean for the green economy

In a slightly changed Editor's Briefing, James explores the ongoing fallout from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation, and the ramifications for the genuinely ambitious net zero and clean energy policy...

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