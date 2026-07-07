Heatwave impacts, change at Number 10, and reflections on London Climate Action Week

James discusses the next Prime Minister’s top climate priorities, and what 'Manchesterism' might mean for the green economy
In a slightly changed Editor's Briefing, James explores the ongoing fallout from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation, and the ramifications for the genuinely ambitious net zero and clean energy policy...
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