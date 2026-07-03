Global Briefing: World Bank retires climate finance targets

Stuart Stone
clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Lender drops funding goals following US pressure, InstaVolt sells Iberian businesses, and Singapore ramps up climate resilience funding

The World Bank Group this week announced that while it is to extend its Climate Change Action Plan - which was due to expire on Tuesday - targets to allocate 45 per cent of its annual lending to projects...

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Stuart Stone
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