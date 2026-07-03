National Grid DSO debuts climate resilient Responder flexibility service

New flexible grid service aims to strengthen network's resilience in response to increasingly intense storms
National Grid's Distribution System Operator (DSO) has today announced the launch of launching a new flexible grid service designed to strengthen network resilience during severe weather events by encouraging...
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