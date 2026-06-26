How the UK is set for a tree planting shortfall the size of Portsmouth by 2030

A 'step change' in tree planting rates is needed, but there is encouraging signs of progress across England and Scotland as well as new plans to plant on the government estate
The UK is on track to miss its recommended 2030 tree planting targets by an area the size of Portsmouth, according to new research that today underscores the urgent need to ramp up woodland creation if...
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