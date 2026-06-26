How the UK is set for a tree planting shortfall the size of Portsmouth by 2030

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

A 'step change' in tree planting rates is needed, but there is encouraging signs of progress across England and Scotland as well as new plans to plant on the government estate

The UK is on track to miss its recommended 2030 tree planting targets by an area the size of Portsmouth, according to new research that today underscores the urgent need to ramp up woodland creation if...

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Michael Holder
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