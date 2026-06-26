Ofgem gives provisional green light to 16 long duration energy storage projects

Energy regulator moves series of gigawatt-scale projects and novel technologies on to 'Minded-to-Decision' list
Ofgem has given a provisional green light to 16 long duration energy storage (LDES) projects, marking a major step forward for plans to build the first gigawatt-scale storage projects in four decades and...
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