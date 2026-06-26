Government debuts Climate Security Taskforce, as speculation grows over Burnham's green plans

New group to identify climate-related threats, as likely next Prime Minister faces fresh calls to prioritise decarbonisation efforts
The government has today announced the launch of a new Climate Security Taskforce, bringing together leading security, military, and academic experts to identify the growing climate threats the UK faces...
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