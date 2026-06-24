Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo fall foul of ASA over recycled fashion claims

Advertising watchdog adds Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo to growing list of fashion brands accused of 'misleading' claims around the sustainability of product materials
Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo today became the latest high-profile fashion brands to be reprimanded by the UK's advertising watchdog, after claims made about recycled materials in their products were...
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