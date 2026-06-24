Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo fall foul of ASA over recycled fashion claims

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Images from iStock
Image:

Images from iStock

Advertising watchdog adds Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo to growing list of fashion brands accused of 'misleading' claims around the sustainability of product materials

Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo today became the latest high-profile fashion brands to be reprimanded by the UK's advertising watchdog, after claims made about recycled materials in their products were...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Heatwave: Scientists warn media coverage ignoring 'fundamental' links to climate change

Defra to consult on long-awaited supply chain deforestation rules

More on Marketing

Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo fall foul of ASA over recycled fashion claims
Marketing

Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo fall foul of ASA over recycled fashion claims

Advertising watchdog adds Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo to growing list of fashion brands accused of 'misleading' claims around the sustainability of product materials

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 June 2026 • 6 min read
Earthmark launches 'Trustpilot for the climate'
Marketing

Earthmark launches 'Trustpilot for the climate'

New directory offers 'at a glance' environmental performance indicators for more than 25,000 businesses

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 June 2026 • 2 min read
The climate fight must involve social media creators
Marketing

The climate fight must involve social media creators

Trust and influence may have already shifted to social media, where fossil fuel interests are backing creators -climate organisations must catch up

Isa Lim, Dialogue Earth
clock 28 May 2026 • 6 min read