Heatwave: Scientists warn media coverage ignoring 'fundamental' links to climate change

Group of leading scientists argues public is 'not well served' by broadcasters that fail to report on the 'indisputable' link between greenhouse gas emissions and extreme weather
A group of leading climate scientists has written to broadcast editors and media industry regulators to express their "concern" at the repeated failure of many news bulletins to link greenhouse gas emissions...
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