Heatwaves, rising energy bills and Tony Blair

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: June part one

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read

The BusinessGreen team reflects on landmark reports from the CBI and Climate Change Committee, the UK’s Seventh Carbon Budget, and Tony Blair's call for UK to remove 'parts of' the net zero agenda

The first Editor's Briefing since the UK recorded its hottest ever temperature in May and the Climate Change Committee's latest adaptation report offered the ideal opportunity for the BusinessGreen team...

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