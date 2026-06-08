Heatwaves, rising energy bills and Tony Blair

The BusinessGreen team reflects on landmark reports from the CBI and Climate Change Committee, the UK’s Seventh Carbon Budget, and Tony Blair's call for UK to remove 'parts of' the net zero agenda
The first Editor's Briefing since the UK recorded its hottest ever temperature in May and the Climate Change Committee's latest adaptation report offered the ideal opportunity for the BusinessGreen team...
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