Railpen divests from Nestlé over governance and climate concerns

Pension fund manager cites 'limited transparency' around Nestlé's climate plans among several concerns as it revealed it divested its entire holding in the Swiss firm in late 2025
Railpen has divested its entire holding in Nestlé, with the pension fund manager raising concerns over governance issues and climate policy planning at the food and drinks giant. Railpen - which manages...
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