Businesses urged to join annual Great Big Green Week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Businesses urged to join annual Great Big Green Week

Two million people are expected to take part in next week's annual celebration of community-led nature and climate action

Next week's annual Great Big Green Week is set to be the largest to date, with around two million people expected to take part in events up and down the country designed to promote and celebrate action...

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