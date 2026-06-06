100 days of Iran war: Petrol and diesel drivers face £6.3bn in higher costs

New analysis reveals how spike in oil prices mean diesel drivers have paid over £250 more for fuel than EV drivers in recent months
The Iran war will enter its 100th day tomorrow with a peace deal still proving elusive and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz ensuring oil prices are continuing to hover around the $100 a barrel mark...
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