100 days of Iran war: Petrol and diesel drivers face £6.3bn in higher costs

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New analysis reveals how spike in oil prices mean diesel drivers have paid over £250 more for fuel than EV drivers in recent months

The Iran war will enter its 100th day tomorrow with a peace deal still proving elusive and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz ensuring oil prices are continuing to hover around the $100 a barrel mark...

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