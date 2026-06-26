What are the top priorities in the next Prime Minister's climate policy in-tray?

Michael Holder
clock • 15 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen reflects on a busy week for the UK green economy, as the Climate Change Committee offers its take on what should be at the top of the agenda for Keir Starmer's successor

To say it has been a big week for the UK green economy would be an understatement. London Climate Action Week took place during a record-breaking heat wave and against a backdrop of the latest bout...

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Michael Holder
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