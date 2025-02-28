Trustee Sustainability Working Group sets out key climate actions for pension schemes

clock • 5 min read
Guidance aims to make trustee action 'as effective as possible' in 2025

The Trustee Sustainability Working Group (TSWG) has set out a list of key climate priorities for pension schemes to focus on this year. The group - chaired by HS Trustees managing director Bobby Riddaway...

More on Investment

S&P: Sustainable bond issuance expected to top $1tr in 2025
Investment

S&P: Sustainable bond issuance expected to top $1tr in 2025

Latest figures from S&P expect global green bond market to remain solid in 2025, with total issuances for sustainability-related bonds likely to clear $1tr

Amber Rolt
clock 28 February 2025 • 4 min read
Make My Money Matter set to close down
Investment

Make My Money Matter set to close down

High profile group confirms it is to wrap up after five years of campaigning for more sustainable pensions

Holly Roach, Professional Pensions
clock 26 February 2025 • 3 min read
BP confirms fossil fuel 'reset' and deep cuts to renewables funding
Investment

BP confirms fossil fuel 'reset' and deep cuts to renewables funding

Energy giant to increase oil and gas investment to around $10bn a year, while deploying a 'very selective' approach to energy transition funding

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 February 2025 • 6 min read