'Persistent failure': How UK pension funds are exposing savers' money to escalating climate risks

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Action from pension funds to phase out investments linked to fossil fuels, deforestation, and land-use change remains badly 'inadequate', warns the Make My Money Matter campaign

The UK's biggest workplace pension providers have been accused of putting their savers' money at serious risk by persistently failing to address their role in financing companies linked to fossil fuels,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Clean Industry Bonus: Government touts fresh incentives to drive UK offshore wind investment

Chinese EV maker XPeng gears up for UK launch as it showcases 'flying car' and AI models

Most read
01

Planning appeal secures green light for Nottinghamshire 1.2GW battery project

12 February 2025 • 3 min read
02

'Home Advantage': How a new blueprint is aiming to help UK households reach net zero

12 February 2025 • 8 min read
03

Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild

11 February 2025 • 2 min read
04

Voluntary Carbon Market: How 'fresh foundations' are set to drive increased carbon credit demand

12 February 2025 • 7 min read
05

Live enquiries for Biodiversity Net Gain units valued at £210m after scheme's first year

12 February 2025 • 5 min read

More on Investment

UK investors and pension providers worth £1.2tr back climate stewardship statement
Investment

UK investors and pension providers worth £1.2tr back climate stewardship statement

The Asset Owner Statement on Climate Stewardship - led by the People’s Pension, Brunel Pension Partnership and Scottish Widows and others - sets out expectations for the sector on tackling the climate crisis

Holly Roach
clock 13 February 2025 • 4 min read
Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild
Investment

Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild

Consumer goods giant set to acquire plastic-free, refillable, personal care brand Wild, according to reports

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 February 2025 • 2 min read
The changing face of ESG: Why sustainable investing will survive Trump's second term
Investment

The changing face of ESG: Why sustainable investing will survive Trump's second term

Political posturing aside, it remains unlikely that efforts to embed operational, regulatory, and legal infrastructure to spur sustainable investments will be reversed, writes ION Asset Management's Steven Strange

Steven Strange, ION Asset Management
clock 11 February 2025 • 4 min read